LONDON, Sept 15 BlackBerry said on
Thursday it would work with mobile operators to switch off its
popular messenger service if they were ordered by authorities to
do so during civil unrest, after police singled out the system
as a key tool used in last month's riots.
Appearing before politicians investigating the large-scale
disorder that swept Britain in early August, executive Stephen
Bates of Blackberry-owner Research in Motion said the company
would comply with orders given in special circumstances such as
threats of terrorism or mass criminality.
"From our perspective we comply with the law and if the
instruction ... would be to close down the mobile networks which
is the method by which that would be enacted, we would then
comply, we would then work with those mobile operators to help
them meet the obligations as defined by that act," Bates said.
Police and parliamentarians said at the time of the unrest
that social media, in particular Blackberry Messenger (BBM), had
been used by rioters and looters to incite and coordinate
violence.
BBM appears to have been preferred over Twitter and other
social media sites because its messages are encrypted and
private.
Speaking when police were still grappling with nights of
violence in London and other major English cities, Prime
Minister David Cameron said Britain could consider disrupting
online social networking during civil unrest, a move which is
widely condemned as repressive when used by other countries.
Since then however, the government has said it was unlikely
it would go that far, after the home secretary, Theresa May, met
police and executives from RIM, Twitter and Facebook.
Bates said the company had a strong view that communications
and social media were a force for good and it didn't see it
"being a good way forward" to suspend social networks during
periods of large-scale disorder.
Alexander Macgillivray, responsible for public policy at
Twitter, told the committee it would be an "absolutely horrible
idea" to do so, and quoted police as saying they used it for
good during times of crisis.
Richard Allan, director of policy in Europe at Facebook,
said social media allowed families and friends to know they were
safe.
RIM has previously said it cooperates with local law
enforcement and regulatory officials, but it has declined to say
whether it would hand over chat logs or user details to police.
