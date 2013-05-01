* Arrest latest in series of UK entertainment figures
* Alleged offences date to 1967
LONDON May 1 William Roache, the world's
longest serving soap actor according to Guinness World Records,
was charged on Wednesday with two counts of rape against an
underage girl, British prosecutors said.
Roache, 81, who plays Ken Barlow in the popular soap opera
"Coronation Street", is the latest high-profile figure to be
accused of sex crimes in Britain since the death of BBC
television presenter Jimmy Savile in 2011.
Savile was one of the BBC's biggest stars in the 1970s and
1980s, but after his death police discovered he had allegedly
committed sex crimes on an unprecedented scale, triggering an
investigation that has netted several other celebrities.
"We have concluded that there is sufficient evidence and it
is in the public interest for Mr Roache to be charged with two
offences of rape relating to a girl, aged 15, in 1967," said
prosecutor Nazir Afzal in a statement.
Roache is expected to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court,
in northern England, on May 14. Neither he nor his
representatives have made any comment since his arrest earlier
on Wednesday.
Roache's arrest was not directly related to Savile
investigations.
Other high-profile figures arrested in connection with
sexual crimes since the Savile probe began include celebrity
publicist Max Clifford, glam-rock singer Gary Glitter and
comedian Freddie Starr, all of whom deny any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Michael Roddy)