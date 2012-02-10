* Financier loses libel case against newspaper in UK's High
Court
* Rothschild sued over story on Russian oligarch and EU
trade chief
* Judge says Rothschild brought EU trade role into disrepute
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Feb 10 British financier Nathaniel
Rothschild lost a libel case on Friday against a newspaper that
depicted him as a "puppet master" who used his friendship with a
European trade chief to impress a Russian oligarch and help
close a business deal.
Rothschild sued the Daily Mail in London over a story that
gave a rare insight into the world of super-rich businessmen who
cross continents in private jets, dine in top restaurants and
relax together in saunas.
One of Britain's richest men, Rothschild is co-chairman of
the London-listed coal mining company Bumi Plc and was
once a close friend of UK finance minister George Osborne.
The 40-year-old member of the European banking dynasty, who
accused the newspaper of damaging his reputation, said he was
disappointed by the ruling and would appeal.
The article said Rothschild flew the then European Union
trade commissioner Peter Mandelson from the 2005 World Economic
Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to Moscow to meet the aluminium
billionaire Oleg Deripaska, among the richest men in Russia.
They went on to visit an aluminium plant in Siberia and
relaxed together in a group whose members played soccer and ice
hockey and sat in steam rooms before plunging into icy water.
The article said Rothschild had sought to impress Deripaska
by unexpectedly bringing Mandelson to a dinner the Russian held
with bosses from the U.S. aluminium company Alcoa Inc.
The newspaper said Rothschild had "pulled a very unexpected
and also rather useful rabbit out of his hat" when Alcoa was
worried about EU tariffs on Russian aluminium exports.
Rothschild's lawyers told the court that the article implied
he had risked Mandelson's reputation "for the purpose of
ingratiating himself" with Deripaska and helping to finalise a
deal between the Russian's metal firm RUSAL and Alcoa.
Before and after his term as European trade minister,
Mandelson held senior positions in the British government under
prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and was an
influential figure in Britain's Labour party.
'INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT'
Ruling in favour of the Daily Mail, High Court judge Michael
Tugendhat said Rothschild was "seeking to please" Deripaska and
Mandelson.
"So far as Lord Mandelson was concerned the benefit was the
trip and the hospitality itself. So far as Mr Deripaska was
concerned it was a relationship with the EU Trade Commissioner,"
Tugendhat said in his ruling.
The judge rejected Rothschild's argument that Mandelson flew
with him as a friend rather than as a business contact and said
Rothschild's behaviour had in part been "inappropriate".
"That conduct foreseeably brought Lord Mandelson's public
office and personal integrity into disrepute," the judge said.
However, the judge said there was no evidence Mandelson
talked about EU tariffs with Deripaska. The judge also accepted
that parts of the Daily Mail article were wrong. For example,
the deal had been struck before the dinner in Moscow.
The case offered a glimpse into Rothschild's life and
business dealings, including a visit to a banya, a traditional
Russian sauna. The judge said the financier was "clearly not
comfortable" when cross-examined about a trip to Siberia by
Rothschild, Mandelson, Deripaska and others.
"We had the most delightful banya, where we were beaten by a
25-year-old Russian banya keeper. Then we got out and we jumped
into ice cold water," Rothschild told the court. "It was
incredibly enjoyable."
Rothschild plans to appeal.
"I am disappointed with today's ruling, although I do not
regret bringing the action. I intend to appeal this ruling to
the Court of Appeal," he said in a statement.
"I brought this action seeking an apology for the Daily
Mail's utterly false claim that I had arranged for Lord
Mandelson to attend a dinner in Moscow to close a deal between
Alcoa and Rusal and that this had caused the loss of 300 British
jobs.
"The truth is, as the Daily Mail has now accepted, that I
had nothing whatsoever to do with this deal and that it had in
any event been completed before Lord Mandelson and I even
arrived in Moscow."
(Editing by Peter Graff)