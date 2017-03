LONDON May 19 Britain's Rough gas storage site will undergo a six-hour injection outage at some time between Tuesday and May 24, operator Centrica Storage Ltd said in a regulatory update.

"Centrica Storage Ltd requires a 6-hour 100 percent injection outage for essential maintenance during this period. Dates and times to be confirmed," it added.

The firm announced earlier that injection capacity would be reduced at Rough by 12 million cubic metres a day from May 18-24.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Louise Heavens)