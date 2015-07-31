(Updates timing and magnitude of cut)

LONDON, July 31 Britain's Rough natural gas storage site is experiencing an unplanned outage on Friday, operator Centrica Storage Ltd said.

Withdrawal capacity has been reduced to zero and injection capacity has been cut by 12.4 mcm/day due to what the company called essential maintenance. The outage should end at 1900 GMT.

Rough was already experiencing a partial withdrawal outage due to repairs scheduled to last until Sept. 3. (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)