LONDON May 6 The remuneration committee of Britain's newly privatised postal firm Royal Mail said on Tuesday it will not propose any base pay increase or new incentive arrangements for its chief executive Moya Greene.

Royal Mail, which critics say was undersold by Britain's government when it sold-off a 60 percent stake in October, said the committee had taken into account the views and wishes of Greene in making its decision. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)