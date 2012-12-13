By James Grubel and Michael Holden
CANBERRA/LONDON Dec 13 Australia's media
regulator launched an investigation on Thursday into a prank
call by a radio station to a London hospital treating Prince
William's pregnant wife, after the nurse who took the call
committed suicide.
Jacintha Saldanha was found hanged, police told a coroner's
inquest in London, days after the 46-year-old put the hoax call
through to a colleague who disclosed details of the treatment
being given to William's wife Kate, who is suffering from acute
morning sickness.
The stunt by DJs at Sydney radio station 2Day FM made
headlines around the world as did news of the death of Saldanha,
who was married with two children. Her body was found at staff
lodgings near King Edward VII hospital last Friday.
Detective chief inspector James Harman told the coroner, an
official who certifies the causes of deaths, that Indian-born
Saldanha was found hanging by a scarf. Three notes were
discovered at the scene.
"There were also some injuries to the wrist," he told the
coroner Fiona Wilcox in a small, wood-panelled court packed with
reporters. Saldanha's family did not attend.
In a brief statement, the Australian Communications and
Media Authority said it had opened a formal inquiry to see if
2Day FM had breached its licence conditions and commercial radio
codes of practice.
The codes state a radio station must not broadcast the words
of an identifiable person unless the person has given permission
for the broadcast. The station has said it tried to contact the
hospital several times before it broadcast the prank call.
The authority can impose new licence conditions if it finds
a breach. In extreme cases it can suspend or cancel a
broadcasting licence.
Southern Cross Austereo, parent company of 2Day FM,
has apologised for the stunt. It said on Tuesday it would donate
its advertising revenue until the end of the year to a fund for
Saldanha's family, with a minimum contribution of A$500,000
($525,000).
Southern Cross and its two presenters, Mel Greig and Michael
Christian, have faced a barrage of criticism.
Greig and Christian have both been suspended and their show
has been scrapped. They appeared on Australian television to say
Saldanha's death had left them heartbroken.
British lawmaker Keith Vaz, who represents Saldanha's
family, said he had written to Southern Cross to express his
dissatisfaction.
"There has been no written apology, no request for a meeting
with the family and no attempt to travel to the United Kingdom
to express contrition," Vaz wrote in a letter to Southern Cross
chief executive Rhys Holleran that he released to the media.
The hospital has said Saldanha had not been criticised or
disciplined for taking the call, although Vaz said he wanted an
inquiry to establish the facts.
Harman said British police were looking at emails that he
said would help establish what led to Saldanha's death. They
would speak to a number of witnesses and New South Wales police
in Australia.
Wilcox formally opened and adjourned the inquest, setting a
date of March 26 for a full hearing.