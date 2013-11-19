LONDON Nov 19 The British government's transfer
of some Royal Mail shares to staff as part of the postal
group's privatisation added 300 million pounds ($483 million) to
public borrowing last month, the Office for National Statistics
said on Tuesday.
In a statement on how accounting rules applied to the public
finances, the ONS ruled that the sale of shares to investors
would have no impact on the main fiscal measure targeted by the
government, public sector net borrowing.
"This transaction has no effect on the government deficit as
it is simply a re-classification of assets in the government
balance sheet," the ONS said, noting that shares were being
exchanged for cash.
However the public sector net cash requirement - which
affects how much money Britain needs to borrow from financial
markets - would be reduced by 2.0 billion pounds in October, the
ONS said.
The ONS releases full October public borrowing data on
Thursday.