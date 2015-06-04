LONDON, June 4 British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday the government would start selling its remaining 30 percent stake in Royal Mail, the country's post operator, which is worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).

Osborne also said in parliament that government departments had found extra savings in the current financial year which along with the Royal Mail sale would generate around 4.5 billion pounds for the public coffers. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Reporting by William James, writing by William Schomberg, editing by Kate Holton)