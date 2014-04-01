LONDON, April 1 Britain's public spending
watchdog said on Tuesday the government's cautious approach to
last year's sell-off of state postal group Royal Mail
had led to a sale price that had short-changed the taxpayer.
Britain's decision to sell a 60 percent stake in Royal Mail
last October for 330 pence a share has been heavily criticised
by opposition politicians as too cheap after shares in the firm
have risen since then by as much as 87 percent.
"The Department was very keen to achieve its objective of
selling Royal Mail, and was successful in getting the company
listed on the FTSE 100," Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit
Office (NAO), said in a report into the sale, Britain's most
significant privatisation in decades.
"Its approach, however, was marked by deep caution, the
price of which was borne by the taxpayer," he said.
Royal Mail shares closed at 455p on the first day of
trading, 38 percent above their offer price, meaning government
could have netted the taxpayer an additional 750 million pounds.
Britain, which also handed 10 percent of Royal Mail to
postal staff as part of the sale, now holds a 30 percent stake
worth about 1.7 billion pounds.
In its report, the NAO said the government's desire to get a
prompt sale away at a time of short-term market uncertainty and
when Royal Mail staff were threatening strike action had
resulted in it setting the low-end of the price range at a
cautious level.
"The Department conceded price tension for certainty that
the transaction would be completed," the report said, adding
government could have achieved better value for the taxpayer.
The NAO also said that the government should not have
followed the advice of its financial advisers to sell the full
60 percent of shares available for sale.
It could have retained 110 million more shares worth 363
million pounds ($604 million) at the offer price, while still
achieving its objective of reducing its ownership to below 50
percent, allowing it to sell another tranche for more later on.
The government and its advising banks have already gone
before parliamentary enquiries to justify Royal Mail's price tag
in light of its subsequent strong share price performance and
news that several banks had made pre-sale pitches that valued
Royal Mail's equity at as much as 8.5 billion pounds.
The government dismissed those valuations due to the lack of
detailed information available to the pitching banks at the time
and has insisted that the offer price range could not have been
raised for fear of losing a significant number of targeted
long-term investors.
The NAO acknowledged the risks of hiking the range but
pointed out that some investors subsequently increased their
shareholding at much higher prices, while the majority of
priority investors had sold almost half of the shares allocated
to them within a few weeks of the float.
The watchdog questioned the incentive given to government's
independent corporate finance adviser Lazard, which was
to secure a sale and was not dependent on the value achieved.
In a response to the report Business Secretary Vince Cable
said: "Achieving the highest price possible at any cost and
whatever the risk was never the aim of the sale."
"The report concludes there was a real risk of a failed sale
attached to pushing the price too high. And a failed sale would
have been the worst outcome for taxpayers and jeopardised the
operation of Royal Mail going forward."
Last week, Royal Mail announced plans to cut a net 1,300
jobs as part of its ongoing drive to reduce costs. The firm has
long argued privatisation would allow it access to the capital
it needs to modernise its business and better perform in a
market rapidly shifting away from letters to parcels.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
