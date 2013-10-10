LONDON Oct 10 Britain's Royal Mail priced its London listing at 330 pence per share on Thursday, valuing the company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.26 billion) in one of the country's biggest privatisations for decades.

The price was at the top of a 260 pence to 330 pence range in a deal which was heavily oversubscribed. The sale will leave the government with a 37.8 percent stake which could fall to 30 percent should an over-allotment option be exercised in full.

Proceeds from the sale could be as high as 1.98 billion pounds should the government choose to exercise that option.

Shares in Royal Mail will begin trading at 0700 GMT on Friday.