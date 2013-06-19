LONDON, June 19 Royal Mail workers backed union
opposition to plans to privatise the state-owned postal group on
Wednesday, a stark reminder for potential investors that there
will be no warm welcome if and when the firm changes hands.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) sent consultative
ballot papers to 112,000 Royal Mail postal workers and said of a
74 percent turnout, 96 percent opposed government plans to float
or sell the firm this financial year in Britain's most
significant privatisation in decades.
An initial public offering (IPO), which could value the near
500-year old business at 2-3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), is
the preferred route and banks have been appointed to run the
listing. As part of government legislation, Royal Mail's
150,000-strong staff will have a 10 percent stake in the group.
The CWU believes that privatising the firm will lead to a
worse deal for customers and staff, while Royal Mail argues it
is vital to secure external capital for future investment.
"This ballot result is a damning rejection of the tired old
government privatisation policy and the actions of the Royal
Mail board in support of this," Dave Ward, CWU deputy general
secretary, said, adding that industrial conflict was inevitable
unless talks to find a different solution did not proceed.
"Postal workers are not going to sacrifice their souls for a
so-called 10 percent stake when they know their jobs, pensions
and conditions are once again under threat."
Several attempts to sell off Royal Mail, whose position as
Britain's dominant player has only been somewhat eroded over the
past decade, have already foundered, with the previous Labour
government abandoning the last attempt in the stock market chaos
of 2009.
Some private equity firms have said that the politics
attached to the company, together with not being able to
outright own the firm, make it a less attractive proposition,
although they remain government's plan B.
Speaking to Reuters in May, Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya
Greene acknowledged union members would never drop opposition to
privatisation but glossed over whether investors had expressed
concern at such a response from the company's workforce.
Greene's focus has been on emphasising to pension and mutual
funds Royal Mail's shift away from a structurally declining
letters market towards a growing parcels business that now makes
almost half its revenue and helped the firm more than double
annual profit recently.
Union members also voted on pay and workplace issues, and
were 92 percent in favour of boycotting the delivery of
competitors' privately sorted mail.
The union believes private sector rivals such as TNT Post,
which wants to launch a full process delivery service for at
least some UK areas in five years' time, are undermining its
ability to maintain its universal nationwide service by
targeting only the profitable parts of the mail bag.
The boycott could see 26 million items a day, including
bills, statements, and business mail undelivered. The union said
it would meet soon to decide how to take these issues forward.
Responding to the union vote, Royal Mail said while its sale
was a matter for government, a change of ownership would not
affect terms and conditions for its employees. It also said it
believes any direction by the CWU that postmen and women should
refuse to handle competitors' mail would be unlawful.