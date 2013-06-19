By Neil Maidment
LONDON, June 19 Royal Mail workers backed union
opposition to plans to privatise the state-owned postal group on
Wednesday, a stark reminder for potential investors that there
will be no warm welcome if and when the company changes hands.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) sent consultative
ballot papers to 112,000 Royal Mail postal workers. It said,
from a 74 percent turnout, 96 percent opposed government plans
to sell the firm this financial year in Britain's most
significant privatisation in decades.
An initial public share offer (IPO), which could value the
near 500-year old business at 2-3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion),
is the preferred route, rather than a private equity sale, and
banks have been appointed to run the listing. As part of
government legislation, Royal Mail's 150,000-strong staff would
have a 10 percent stake in the group.
The CWU believes that privatising the firm will lead to a
worse deal for customers and staff, while Royal Mail argues it
is vital to secure external capital for future investment.
"This ballot result is a damning rejection of the tired old
government privatisation policy and the actions of the Royal
Mail board in support of this," said Dave Ward, CWU deputy
general secretary. He said industrial conflict was inevitable
unless talks to find a different solution took place.
"Postal workers are not going to sacrifice their souls for a
so-called 10 percent stake when they know their jobs, pensions
and conditions are once again under threat."
Union members also voted on pay and workplace issues, and
were 92 percent in favour of boycotting the delivery of
competitors' privately sorted mail.
The CWU believes private sector rivals such as TNT Post,
which wants to launch a full rival UK service in five years'
time, could undermine its ability to maintain a universal
nationwide service.
TNT Post, which stepped up its own delivery service
recently, has been accused by the Royal Mail and CWU of
targeting only the profitable parts of the mail bag and leaving
Royal Mail to deliver the rest.
Postal regulator Ofcom has said it would intervene if direct
competition threatened Royal Mail's universal service.
TUDOR HISTORY
A boycott could see 26 million items a day - including
bills, statements, and business mail contracts won by companies
including TNT and UK Mail - go undelivered, dealing a
serious blow to Royal Mail's business.
The union said it had not decided how to take these issues
forward but did give an undertaking in the High Court later on
Wednesday to not take any strike action until June 28, when
there will be a further court hearing.
Royal Mail had sought an injunction to prevent strike
action, which it said would be unlawful.
Several attempts to sell off Royal Mail - Britain's dominant
postal player with a history stretching back to 1516 and King
Henry VIII - have foundered, with the previous government
abandoning the last attempt in the stock market chaos of 2009.
Some people within the private equity industry have said
that the politics attached to the company, together with not
being able to own the firm outright, make it a less attractive
proposition, although such investors remain government's plan B.
Speaking to Reuters in May, Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya
Greene acknowledged union members would never drop opposition to
privatisation but glossed over whether investors had expressed
concern at such a response from the company's workforce.
Greene's focus has been on emphasising to pension and mutual
funds Royal Mail's shift away from a structurally declining
letters market towards a growing parcels business that now makes
almost half its revenue and helped the firm more than double
annual profit recently.