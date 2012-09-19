LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's Prince Charles and his
wife Camilla will visit Australia and New Zealand in November as
part of the celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on
the throne, a royal spokesman said on Wednesday.
As well as the usual round of political, military and
religious engagements, the royal couple will watch the Melbourne
Cup, one of the world's biggest horse races.
Britain has already enjoyed a summer of celebrations for
Elizabeth, the only British monarch other than Queen Victoria to
have reigned for 60 years. Queen Elizabeth is head of state in
both Australia and New Zealand.
Other British royals have also toured the world as part of
the Diamond Jubilee celebration: Prince William and his wife
Kate have just visited Asia in a trip overshadowed by the
publication of topless pictures of her in a French magazine.
Charles, the longest serving heir to the British throne,
will celebrate his 64th birthday on Nov. 14 in Wellington, the
capital of New Zealand.
The tour will start in Papua New Guinea, the Pacific island
state off the north coast of Australia that Charles first
visited as a teenager in 1966.
The royal couple then travel to Australia for a busy six-day
programme. They will meet members of the Australian Defence
Force and the emergency services as well as farmers and school
children.
The last leg of the trip takes them to New Zealand from Nov.
10-16, with the focus on agriculture, business and sport.
Keen to promote literacy, Camilla will take part in an event
with young fans of New Zealand author Lynley Dodd, who created
the bestselling "Hairy Maclary" children's stories about a dog's
adventures with his canine friends.