LONDON Dec 29 The soldiers who stand guard
outside Britain's royal palaces have been moved behind metal
fences because of fears of a terror attack, local newspapers
reported on Monday.
The Royal Guards, a popular tourist attraction outside royal
residences because of their ceremonial uniforms, have been
separated from the public, with armed police providing
additional protection.
The Telegraph newspaper said Buckingham Palace and the
police feared that militant Islamists could see the Royal Guards
as high-profile targets. Although the guards carry weapons
fitted with bayonets the guns are not loaded.
The Metropolitan Police and Ministry of Defence declined to
comment on the reports.
Britain raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest
level in August and last month said it was facing the biggest
terrorism threat in its history because of radicalised Britons
returning from fighting in Syria and Iraq.
Earlier this month Britain's top policeman said the country
had thwarted a 'lone wolf' style attack just days before it was
due to happen, and that authorities had foiled five terror plots
in the last four months.
Two months ago a soldier on ceremonial sentry duty was shot
dead in the Canadian capital Ottawa by a man who then charged
into the parliament building.
