Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Nov 8 Britain's Prince Harry issued a rare statement on Tuesday to criticise the media for intruding into the private life of his new American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, saying the press had crossed "a line".
"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," Harry's Communications Secretary said in a statement.
"Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)