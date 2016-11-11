LONDON Nov 11 Britain's Prince Harry has made an appearance in a music video for a charity single released on Friday in which he can be seen chatting with sick children.

The 32-year-old is patron of WellChild, which works to support children with complex health problems.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the first WellChild children's nurse, the charity, which now counts more than 30 nurses, has released a version of Daniel Powter's 2005 single "Bad Day", sung by the WellChild Nurse and Families choir, British band Scouting For Girls and singer Josh Daniel.

The video features clips of the charity's nurses and the children they support, as well as Harry. (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)