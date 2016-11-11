LONDON Nov 11 Britain's Prince Harry has made
an appearance in a music video for a charity single released on
Friday in which he can be seen chatting with sick children.
The 32-year-old is patron of WellChild, which works to
support children with complex health problems.
To mark the 10-year anniversary of the first WellChild
children's nurse, the charity, which now counts more than 30
nurses, has released a version of Daniel Powter's 2005 single
"Bad Day", sung by the WellChild Nurse and Families choir,
British band Scouting For Girls and singer Josh Daniel.
The video features clips of the charity's nurses and the
children they support, as well as Harry.
(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)