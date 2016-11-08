LONDON Nov 8 Britain's Prince Harry issued an
unusually forthright statement on Tuesday criticising the media
for intruding into the private life of his new American
girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle.
Below is the full text of the statement issued by Harry's
office:
"Since he was young, Prince Harry has been very aware of the
warmth that has been extended to him by members of the public.
He feels lucky to have so many people supporting him and knows
what a fortunate and privileged life he leads.
He is also aware that there is significant curiosity about
his private life. He has never been comfortable with this, but
he has tried to develop a thick skin about the level of media
interest that comes with it. He has rarely taken formal action
on the very regular publication of fictional stories that are
written about him and he has worked hard to develop a
professional relationship with the media, focused on his work
and the issues he cares about.
But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend,
Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and
harassment. Some of this has been very public - the smear on the
front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of
comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social
media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been
hidden from the public - the nightly legal battles to keep
defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle
past photographers in order to get to her front door; the
attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to
her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial
bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of
nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.
Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is
deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It
is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that
Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows
commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and
that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This
is not a game - it is her life and his.
He has asked for this statement to be issued in the hopes
that those in the press who have been driving this story can
pause and reflect before any further damage is done. He knows
that it is unusual to issue a statement like this, but hopes
that fair-minded people will understand why he has felt it
necessary to speak publicly."
