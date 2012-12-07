(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Dec 7 A female nurse who took a prank
call at the London hospital that treated Prince William's
pregnant wife Kate for morning sickness has been found dead, the
hospital said on Friday.
The death, which police said they were treating as
unexplained, comes days after the King Edward VII hospital
apologised after falling for the call from an Australian radio
station and relaying details about Kate's condition.
"It is with very deep sadness that we confirm the tragic
death of a member of our nursing staff, Jacintha Saldanha," the
hospital said in a statement.
"We can confirm that Jacintha was recently the victim of a
hoax call to the hospital. The hospital had been supporting
her," the statement said.
Police said they had been called at 9:35 a.m. (0935 GMT)
about a woman found unconscious at an address near the hospital.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.
The announcement on Monday that Kate was pregnant with a
future British king or queen sparked a media frenzy and
generated worldwide interest.
(Reporting by Tim Castle and Peter Schwartzstein; Editing by
Louise Ireland)