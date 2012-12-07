(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON Dec 7 A female nurse who took a prank call at the London hospital that treated Prince William's pregnant wife Kate for morning sickness has been found dead, the hospital said on Friday.

The death, which police said they were treating as unexplained, comes days after the King Edward VII hospital apologised after falling for the call from an Australian radio station and relaying details about Kate's condition.

"It is with very deep sadness that we confirm the tragic death of a member of our nursing staff, Jacintha Saldanha," the hospital said in a statement.

"We can confirm that Jacintha was recently the victim of a hoax call to the hospital. The hospital had been supporting her," the statement said.

Police said they had been called at 9:35 a.m. (0935 GMT) about a woman found unconscious at an address near the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

The announcement on Monday that Kate was pregnant with a future British king or queen sparked a media frenzy and generated worldwide interest. (Reporting by Tim Castle and Peter Schwartzstein; Editing by Louise Ireland)