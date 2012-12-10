CANBERRA Dec 10 Two Australian radio announcers
who made a prank call to a British hospital treating Prince
William's pregnant wife Kate broke a three-day silence on Monday
to speak of their distress at the apparent suicide of the nurse
who took their call.
The 2DayFM Sydney-based announcers, Mel Greig and Michael
Christian, said the tragedy had left them "shattered, gutted,
heartbroken".
Greig and fellow presenter and prank mastermind Christian
have been in hiding since nurse Jacintha Saldanha's death and
the subsequent social media outrage at their prank.
Greig told Australian television her first thought when told
of Saldanha's death was for her family.
"Unfortunately I remember that moment very well, because I
haven't stopped thinking about it since it happened," she said,
amid tears and her voice quavering with emotion. "I remember my
first question was 'was she a mother?'."
"I've wanted to just reach out to them and just give them a
big hug and say sorry. I hope they're okay, I really do. I hope
they get through this," said a black-clad Greig when asked about
mother of two Saldanha's children, left grieving their mother's
death with their father Ben Barboza.
Saldanha, 46, was found dead in staff accommodation near
London's King Edward VII hospital on Friday after putting the
hoax call through to a colleague who unwittingly disclosed
details of Kate's morning sickness to 2DayFM's presenters.
A recording of the call, broadcast repeatedly by the
station, rapidly became an internet hit and was reprinted as a
transcript in many newspapers.
But news of Saldanha's death sparked the Internet firestorm,
with vitriolic comments towards the DJs on Facebook and Twitter.
Christian said his only wish was that Saldanha's
grief-stricken family received proper support.
"I hope that they get the love, the support, the care that
they need, you know," said Christian, who like Greig struggled
to talk about the tragedy.
Both Greig, 30, and Christian were relatively new to the
station, with Greig joining in March and Christian having been
in the job only a few days before the prank call after a career
in regional radio.
Greig said she did not think their prank would work.
"We thought a hundred people before us would've tried it. We
thought it was such a silly idea and the accents were terrible
and not for a second did we expect to speak to Kate, let alone
have a conversation with anyone at the hospital. We wanted to be
hung up on," she said.
Christian drew headlines only two weeks before the royal
prank call by angering fellow passengers with a harmonica
playing stunt aboard pop star Rihanna's private jet.
The 2Day parent company Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)
has received more than 1,000 complaints from
Australians over the actions of the popular presenters, who have
both been taken off air during an broadcasting watchdog
investigation.
Shares in SCA fell 5 percent on Monday after two major
Australian companies pulled their advertising with the radio
station in protest and other advertising was suspended.
The station said it had tried to contact hospital staff five
times over the recordings.
"It is absolutely true to say that we actually did attempt
to contact those people on multiple occasions," said SCA chief
executive Rhys Holleran.
"No one could have reasonably foreseen what has happened. I
can only say the prank call is not unusual around the world," he
said.
The fallout from the radio stunt has brought back memories
in Britain of the death of William's mother Diana in a Paris car
crash in 1997 and threatens to cast a pall over the birth of his
and Kate's first child.
Australia's Communications Minister Stephen Conroy sought to
deflect calls for more media regulation, telling journalists
that a looming investigation by Australia's independent
regulator should be allowed to happen without political
interference.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)