* Lawyers for William and Kate to make criminal complaint in
Paris court
* Irish paper at risk of closure after printing pictures
* Italian publisher denies Silvio Berlusconi involved in
decision
By Tim Castle and Conor Humphries
LONDON/DUBLIN, Sept 16 Britain's Prince William
and his wife are to make a criminal complaint against the
photographer who took topless pictures of the duchess and
against the French magazine that published them, their office
said on Sunday.
The pictures have rekindled memories in Britain of the media
pursuit of William's mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a
car crash in Paris in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.
Britain's tabloid papers, fighting for their reputations
after a series of scandals, have refrained from publishing the
pictures, even though they are available on the Internet and in
the pages of a tabloid in neighbouring Ireland.
Lawyers for the royal couple will make the request at a
Paris court on Monday, also seeking damages from the French
magazine, Closer, and an injunction against the publication of
further images.
"We can confirm that a criminal complaint is to be made to
the French Prosecution Department tomorrow," said a spokeswoman
for the second in line to the British throne and his wife of 16
months, Britain's future queen.
"The complaint concerns the taking of photographs of the
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge whilst on holiday and the
publication of those photographs in breach of their privacy."
Closer has defended its publication of a dozen long-lens
shots of the duchess, the former Kate Middleton, on holiday at a
secluded villa in southern France. They show her slipping off
her bikini top, relaxing topless on a sun lounger and pulling
down her bikini bottoms as her husband applies lotion.
William's office has branded the photos as a "grotesque and
totally unjustified" invasion of their privacy.
Even the best-selling Sun tabloid, the only British title to
run pictures of William's brother Harry cavorting naked in a Las
Vegas hotel last month, has declared the photos off-limits.
POPULAR ROYALS
As well as fearing new regulation, the British press are
wary of upsetting readers just as the royal family's popularity
is rising, boosted by William and Kate's glittering wedding last
year, this year's Golden Jubilee celebration for Queen
Elizabeth, and royal appearances at the London Olympics.
The Irish Daily Star did publish shots of the duchess on
Saturday that were originally printed in Closer.
But on Sunday its co-owner, Independent News and Media (INM)
, Ireland's biggest media company, joined its British
partner Northern and Shell in condemning what it called a
"breach of decency".
"On behalf of INM, I wish to offer my deepest apologies,"
INM chief executive Joe Webb said in the Sunday Independent,
another of the group's titles.
Northern and Shell Chairman Richard Desmond said he was
taking immediate steps to close down their joint venture, but
Webb said he hoped to prevent the closure of the paper.
In Italy, where Closer's sister publication Chi was due to
publish a special edition on Monday including 26 pages of the
photos, Silvio Berlusconi's daughter Marina denied that the
former premier had turned down a request by Buckingham Palace
not to publish.
Both Chi and Closer are published by Italy's Mondadori
, part of Berlusconi's media empire and chaired by his
daughter.
"My father is a politician and, with all respect, is busy
with other things and has no time to think about a photo
reportage," Marina Berlusconi wrote in a vitriolic letter to the
daily La Repubblica, which reported the allegation.
"Secondly, Mondadori, which I chair, is a publisher that
uses to the best of its ability the freedom that its
shareholders have always given it," she wrote.