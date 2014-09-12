LONDON, Sept 12 A nurse found dead in her lodgings after answering a prank call from two Australian radio presenters about Kate Middleton's first pregnancy two years ago committed suicide, an inquest ruled on Friday.

Indian-born Jacintha Saldanha, 46, was found hanging in December 2012, three days after she answered the call from Mel Greig and Michael Christian in which they had pretended to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Saldanha put the call through to a colleague who disclosed details of Charles' daughter-in-law's condition during treatment for an extreme form of morning sickness in the early stages of pregnancy, making headlines around the world.

The inquest at London's High Court, which Greig attended, had heard the nurse blamed herself for the incident.

Giving her suicide ruling, Coroner Fiona Wilcox said: "the hoax call was clearly pressing on her mind." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)