LONDON Aug 14 The British royal family
criticized paparazzi on Friday for what it called their
increasingly dangerous attempts to photograph the Queen's two
year-old great-grandson Prince George.
Photographers have followed George and his nanny around
London parks, have pursued cars leaving royal homes, and police
found one hidden in a blacked-out car outside a children's play
area visited by the prince, a statement said.
"In recent months, there have been an increasing number of
incidents of paparazzi harassment of Prince George and the
tactics being used are increasingly dangerous," added the
statement from the Kensington Palace residence of George's
parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.
William, second in line to the throne, and his wife have
tangled with the media before over the paparazzi's tactics and
have said that they want their children to be able to play in
public without being photographed.
"The vast majority of publications around the world - and
all British publications - have refused to fuel the market for
such photos," the statement said.
But it added: "Despite this, paparazzi photographers are
going to increasingly extreme lengths to observe and monitor
Prince George's movements and covertly capture images of him to
sell to the handful of international media still willing to pay
for them.
"A line has been crossed and any further escalation in
tactics would represent a very real security risk."
The issue of harassment by the paparazzi is particularly
sensitive for William whose mother Princess Diana was killed
with her lover Dodi al-Fayed in Paris in 1997 when her limousine
crashed into the wall of a tunnel as they tried to flee a posse
of chasing photographers.
He has been determined to protect his family from the press.
George, third in line to the throne, was born to a global
media frenzy in July 2013 but has spent most of his life since
then out of the spotlight, with only a handful of public
appearances.
The royals also complained about harassment of Kate
Middleton before the couple married in 2011. A year after their
wedding, European magazines printed topless pictures of her
taken while she was on holiday in France.
