LONDON, July 10 Prince Philip, the 94-year-old
husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth well-known for occasional
verbal gaffes, was caught on camera swearing at a photographer
on Friday, British media reported.
At an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of
Britain between the Royal Air Force and the German Luftwaffe in
1940, TV footage showed an exasperated Philip appearing to lose
his temper during a photocall.
"Just take the fucking picture," news websites quoted him as
saying to the photographer at the event in central London
attended by son Prince Edward and grandson Prince William among
others.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the incident.
Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, has
found himself in hot water before for gruff and unguarded
remarks.
The former naval officer once told British students in
China, "If you stay here much longer, you'll be slitty-eyed",
and asked Aborigines in Australia if they still threw spears at
each other.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche)