Sept 7 The British monarchy is wealthier now than at any other point during the long reign of Queen Elizabeth, who on Wednesday will become Britain's longest serving monarch at 63 years. A Reuters estimate of the monarchy's wealth in 2015 shows it has nominal assets worth 22.8 billion pounds ($34.8 billion) made up of the Crown Estate, the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall and the Royal Collection. Following is a summary of the monarchy's possessions and their finances. CROWN ESTATE - An independent commercial property business that, in accordance with the Crown Estate Act, belongs to the monarchy although it cannot sell any of its assets. - Owns freehold to all of London's Regent street, along with half the buildings in opulent St James's area of central London. - Has rural estates across England, Wales and Scotland - their acreage has risen from 279,000 in 1958 to 340,000 in 2015. - Through its ownership of the British seabed it plays a key role in Britain's offshore wind farm industry. - King George III surrendered the Crown Estate lands to parliament in 1760 in exchange for a fixed annual payment now known as the Sovereign Grant which gives the queen 15 percent of the Crown Estate's income two years in arrears - All profits from the Crown Estate are paid into the British Treasury which then allocates funds to the royal purse. Year Net profit Net profit (nominal prices) (2014 prices) 1958 2,014,218 42,032,235 1972 3,954,917 46,609,874 1982 12,372,000 39,000,375 1991 (estimate) 60,000,000 115,056,009 2005 184,800,000 246,465,073 2010 210,700,000 241,305,137 2014 267,100,000 261,100,000 2015 285,100,000 285,100,000 Year Capital value 2005 5.1 bln pounds 2010 6.6 bln 2014 9.9 bln 2015 11.5 bln Portfolio Urban estates Rural estates Renewable Year energy 1958 62.9 percent 22.4 percent - 1982 52.4 24.6 - 2007 74.4 5.5 0.2 2015 70.7 6.0 5.1 DUCHY OF LANCASTER - An estate of 45,549 acres that earned the queen 13.3 million pounds in private income over the 2014 financial year. - As of March its capital value was 472.1 million pounds, over double that in 2000. - Its annual revenue has more than trebled in real terms since 1952 to 23.2 million pounds this year. - Like the Crown Estate, the profits from the Duchy go to the Treasury, which then gives funds to the queen. Year Net profit Net profit (nominal prices) (2014 prices) 1952 74,814 pounds 1,865,732 2011 13,377,000 14,562,158 2015 16,562,000 16,562,000 Year Capital value 2000 (estimate) 236,000,000 2011 382,200,000 2014 442,000,000 2015 472,100,000 DUCHY OF CORNWALL - An estate of 53,400 acres owned by the queen's son and heir to the throne Prince Charles. - Valued at 871 million pounds in March. - Annual revenue has increased in real terms by almost five times to 32.6 million pounds since 1952. Year Net profit Net profit (nominal prices) (2014 prices) 1952 95,141 pounds 2,445,099 1962 123,250 2,348,726 2008 16,300,000 19,425,369 2015 19,800,000 19,800,000 ROYAL COLLECTION - A collection of paintings, antiques and jewelry valued at over 10 billion pounds by art experts. - Includes the Crown Jewels. - Earned 48.8 million pounds in admissions revenue over 2015 financial year, all of which was reinvested. OTHER SOURCES OF WEALTH - Royal Palaces: Include royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Earned 51.9 million pounds in admissions revenue in 2014. - The Queen's private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral. (Sources: Crown Estate's, Duchy of Lancaster and Cornwall's, and British Monarchy's annual financial reports published online and at the National Archives and British Library.) ($1 = 0.6543 pounds) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Mark Heinrich)