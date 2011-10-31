* Chelsea owner Abramovich gives evidence in London court
* Hits back at former business associate Berezovsky
* Billions at stake in row over sale of oil company
By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Oct 31 Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich hit back at rival Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky
in a $6 billion London court battle, accusing him of megalomania
and pursuing a political career to promote his own interests.
The two men made their fortunes in Russia in the mid-1990s
when a small group of businessmen snapped up shares in companies
sold off after the collapse of the Soviet Union and fell out a
decade ago.
However, the case which started in early October in London's
Commercial Court, is followed closely by Russia watchers for
clues about the contemporary state of play in the intertwined
worlds of business and politics in Russia.
It was a desire for power that drove Berezovsky's political
activities in Russia, Abramovich said in a witness statement
made public on Monday, when he began giving evidence in a
courtroom swarming with bodyguards wearing earpieces and
sunglasses and armies of lawyers and aides.
"There was at times something of a megalomaniac about him
that could lead to extraordinary or even fantastic suggestions
on his part," Abramovich wrote in his statement, adding that one
of Berezovsky's ideas was to restore the monarchy in Russia.
Once a close ally of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin,
65-year-old Berezovsky fled to Britain in 2001 after falling out
with Yeltsin's successor Vladimir Putin.
Criminal charges were also brought against Berezovsky in
Russia over his business dealings.
"He suggests that his falling out with President Putin and
his resignation from the Duma (lower house of Russian
parliament) were as a result of his supposed commitment to a
democratic Russia," Abramovich wrote.
"The fact that Mr Berezovsky always had a lot of ideas about
the democratic future of Russia is beyond dispute. Nonetheless,
his political career never seemed to me to be a model of
selflessness."
Berezovsky, a vocal critic of the Kremlin who has even
threatened to topple Putin, says Abramovich "intimidated" him in
2000 into selling shares in Russian oil company Sibneft at a
fraction of their value. He made no remarks in court on Monday.
Abramovich, 45, whose wealth has helped to transform the
fortunes of London soccer club Chelsea, denies that Berezovsky
ever had an interest in Sibneft.
It was in return for Berezovsky's political patronage that
the then up-and-coming businessman Abramovich paid him at least
$2 billion between 1995 and 2002, Abramovich's lawyer Jonathan
Sumption said earlier this month.
The cross-examination of Abramovich, who rarely speaks in
public, followed hearings of Berezovsky's evidence.
Abramovich, who spoke in Russian via an interpreter, looked
calm and emotionless -- in contrast to the bubbly Berezovsky --
and often asked Berezovsky's lawyer to repeat or rephrase his
questions.
Berezovsky says his decision to sell his Sibneft stake was
influenced by fears that, if he refused, Abramovich would ensure
Putin intervened and the shares would be expropriated.
Abramovich sold a controlling stake in Sibneft to Russian
gas giant Gazprom for more than $13 billion in 2005.
The next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)