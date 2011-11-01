* Billionaire bought properties in France and Britain
* Abramovich says he paid Berezovsky for protection,
connections
* Billions at stake in row over oil company
LONDON, Nov 1 Helicopter trips, smart skiing
holidays and plush properties are just a few of the luxuries
that changed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's mind about not
imitating a rival's "extravagant lifestyle", a London court was
told on Tuesday.
To laughter in London's Commercial Court, the media-shy
owner of Chelsea soccer club was forced to swallow his words
that in 1994 he "was never interested in imitating" the
lifestyle of Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky.
The list of Abramovich's skiing holidays in the luxury
resort of Courchevel and in Megeve, both in the French Alps, are
some of the latest insights into the lives of Russian-born
oligarchs in a $6 billion lawsuit.
Watched for clues about the state of play in the intertwined
worlds of Russian business and politics, the case pits
Berezovsky against a former protege whom he accuses of
intimidating him in 2000 into selling shares in oil company
Sibneft at a fraction of their value.
Abramovich, 45, denies that Berezovsky ever had an interest
in the company.
The two were close when making their fortunes in Russia in
the 1990s when a small group of businessmen snapped up shares in
former state firms sold off after the collapse of the Soviet
Union. They fell out a decade ago.
Abramovich wrote in his witness statement that in 1994 he
was surprised by Berezovsky's "extravagant lifestyle", adding:
"I was never interested in imitating his lifestyle."
However, when quizzed by Berezovsky's lawyer, Abramovich
agreed that he had bought a large country estate in England, an
expensive flat in the swanky London area of Knightsbridge and a
chateau in France.
"You now want to qualify that, do you, to say whilst you
weren't interested in an extravagant lifestyle then, you may
have an extravagant lifestyle now?" asked the lawyer, Laurence
Rabinowitz.
Abramovich agreed, speaking in Russian via an interpreter in
a courtroom packed with stern-looking bodyguards and armies of
lawyers and aides.
The taciturn businessman -- the third-richest person in
Britain according to an annual list compiled by the Sunday Times
newspaper with a fortune estimated at over 10 billion pounds
($16 billion) -- also wrote in a witness statement: "I travelled
with my family and my personal assistant ... by helicopter to
Megeve."
FRIEND AND FOE
Once a close ally of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin,
Berezovsky, 65, fled to Britain in 2001 after falling out with
Yeltsin's successor Vladimir Putin. Criminal charges were also
brought against Berezovsky in Russia over his business dealings.
In contrast, Abramovich is an example of a businessman whose
riches have helped fund Russia's resurgence.
Abramovich used his billions to revive the remote Arctic
region of Chukotka during his 2000-2008 stint as governor,
coinciding with Putin's presidency. He also sold Sibneft to
state-controlled gas giant Gazprom for more
than $13 billion, where it now forms the basis of the company's
oil arm.
Abramovich's relationship with Berezovsky began in late 1994
when he wanted to create what later became Sibneft, he wrote in
his witness statement.
To achieve this in the chaotic 1990s Russia, he required the
help of a politically connected person and, as a potentially
successful businessman, protection from criminal gangs, an
arrangement known in Russian as "krysha" or "roof", he wrote.
"Mr Berezovsky provided me with political support in the
second half of the '90s and ... physical protection in relation
to the creation of Sibneft. In return, Mr Berezovsky expected
substantial cash payments from me," Abramovich wrote.
"Mr Berezovsky's demands were not tied to any notion of a
'share of profits' -- be it of Sibneft or any other company."
By 2000, when Putin became Russia's president, Abramovich's
business relationship with Berezovsky was over, he wrote. "His
time had passed. His period in Russia's post-communist history
was over ... Yet he still treated me as his 'cash cow' and
expected me to fund all his expenses."
In 2001 the two oligarchs decided to end their common
dealings in relation to Sibneft and agreed that Abramovich would
pay Berezovsky and his associate a final sum of $1.3 billion,
Abramovich wrote. He saw this as "buying myself my freedom" from
any association with Berezovsky and their "krysha" relationship.
The trial continues.
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds)
