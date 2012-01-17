LONDON Jan 17 A gargantuan lawsuit
between two of post-Soviet Russia's richest and most powerful
men reached its climax in a London courtroom on Tuesday, with
lawyers for tycoon Boris Berezovsky making their case that he
was extorted into turning the crown jewel of his business empire
over to billionaire rival Roman Abramovich.
The $6 billion case has thrown a spotlight on the shady
business dealings of post-Soviet Russia, when opaque
privatisation deals turned a handful of insiders into the owners
of multi-billion dollar natural resources firms.
It has also captivated the legal industry in Britain, whose
globally respected, tradition-bound courts - where lawyers still
wear powdered wigs - have become the venue of choice for rich
Russians to sue each other, generating massive fees.
Berezovsky, 65, accuses Abramovich - known in Britain as the
owner of Chelsea soccer club - of intimidating him into selling
his stake in oil firm Sibneft at a knockdown price. Abramovich,
45, denies Berezovsky ever had an interest in Sibneft.
Speaking in a courtroom packed with bodyguards and ranks of
lawyers and aides on Tuesday, Berezovsky's lawyer devoted a
large part of his closing statement to examining what he said
was untruthful evidence by Abramovich and his witnesses.
"The dishonesty of Mr Abramovich and his key witnesses,
their cynical manipulation of evidence and indeed of the trial
process, is...perhaps the most important of the general points
which my Lady will wish to have in mind when weighing up the
evidence and making findings of fact in this case," Laurence
Rabinowitz told judge Elizabeth Gloster.
A Kremlin insider in the 1990s under former President Boris
Yeltsin, Berezovsky left Russia after falling out with Yeltsin's
hand-picked successor Vladimir Putin. He says he gave up his
Sibneft stake because he feared that if he refused, Abramovich
would ensure Putin had the shares expropriated.
Abramovich says he paid Berezovsky $2 billion for his
political patronage and protection from criminal gangs, but not
as dividends from Sibneft because Berezovsky was never an owner.
Abramovich has since sold Sibneft to the Russian state
natural gas monopoly Gazprom.
CLUES INTO PUTIN'S RUSSIA
The trial has been tabloid fodder in Britain ever since a
tussle between the two tycoons and their retinues of bodyguards
in a Hermes luxury boutique in London, when Berezovsky spotted
Abramovich and served him with a writ.
During Tuesday's hearing, Berezovsky appeared relaxed, often
laughing and conferring with his younger girlfriend. Abramovich,
sitting at the opposite end of the courtroom, listened intently
to the Russian translation of the proceedings in headphones.
The trial, which started in early October, is being followed
closely by Russia watchers from London and Moscow for new clues
into Russian business and politics under Putin, now prime
minister but expected to become president again this year.
Abramovich and Berezovsky were close allies when making
their fortunes in Russia in the 1990s under Yeltsin.
Since then, Berezovsky has become a sworn enemy of Putin,
fending off requests to extradite him from London on Russian
criminal charges by arguing that he could not get a fair trial
in Russia. Abramovich became a Putin ally and
prospered.
Britain is home to a string of high-profile Kremlin critics,
one of whom, Alexander Litvinenko, was murdered in London in
2006. Moscow's refusal to extradite the man London suspects in
his killing remains the largest single source of strain in
Russian-British relations.