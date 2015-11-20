LONDON Nov 20 Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters from Scotland to intercept two Russian bombers near British airspace over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Defence said.

"Typhoon aircraft went up from RAF Lossiemouth to intercept two Russian Tu-160 aircraft flying in Britain's area of interest in international airspace over the Atlantic and remained with them until they left the area," said a ministry spokesman. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)