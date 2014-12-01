LONDON Dec 1 Britain said on Monday it was concerned by a sharp increase in Russian military flights close to its borders which it said were designed to test its air defences.

"The extremely aggressive probing of our air space by Russian aircraft is an issue of concern to us," British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told a committee of British lawmakers.

"It is entirely appropriate for NATO countries in particular to work together to respond to what is a change of Russia's dealings with NATO and indeed the non-NATO European countries."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)