* Russian bombers appear over English Channel
* UK concerned about risk to civil aircraft
* Russian ambassador summoned to explain
(Adds details and context)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain summoned the Russian
ambassador on Thursday and asked him to explain why two Russian
"Bear" long-range bombers had flown over the English Channel the
previous day, forcing British authorities to reroute civil
aircraft.
A British government source told Reuters the incident, which
forced Britain to scramble Typhoon interceptor jets, was viewed
as "a significant escalation" and marked a change in strategy
since Russian aircraft had previously largely confined
themselves to flying close to Scotland.
"It was very dangerous. Civil aircraft flying to the UK had
to be rerouted," the source said. "The Russians were flying with
their transponders turned off so could only be seen on military
radar. They haven't flown this far south before."
The Foreign Office said it had summoned Russian Ambassador
Alexander Yakovenko to account for the incident, saying the
episode was part of an increasing pattern of "out of area
operations" by Russian aircraft.
"The Russian planes caused disruption to civil aviation.
That is why we summoned the Russian Ambassador today to account
for the incident," it said in a statement.
Last year, NATO conducted more than 100 interceptions of
Russian aircraft, about three times as many as in 2013, amid
increased tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine
crisis.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said in December he
was concerned by "the extremely aggressive" probing of Britain's
airspace by Russian military aircraft after a spate of
interceptions off the Scottish coast.
Hammond, a former defence minister, had previously said the
sharp increase in such activity in recent years was because of a
Kremlin military overhaul that had been overlooked by many.
The British government is generally unfazed by such flights,
viewing them as symbolic shows of force by a resurgent Russia
meant to remind the world that it remains a global power.
But the appearance of Russian bombers in the English
Channel, a busy corridor for civil aircraft, raised concerns
because of the risk of a collision.
In December, Swedish authorities said a Russian military jet
nearly collided with a commercial passenger airplane in
international airspace near southern Sweden. Russia insisted its
jet had kept at a safe distance.
"It's scary. Who does this kind of thing?, the British
government source said of the English Channel incident. "Only
Russia."
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Gareth
Jones)