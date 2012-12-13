LONDON Dec 13 A lawyer at a preliminary hearing
on the death of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko said on
Thursday that evidence existed to show the Russian state was
culpable for poisoning him.
Litvinenko, who had been granted British citizenship, died
after he was poisoned with polonium-210, a toxic radioactive
isotope, which was slipped to him in a cup of tea at a plush
London hotel in 2006.
An examination of government material establishes "a prima
facie case in the culpability of the Russian state in the death
of Alexander Litvinenko," said Hugh Davies, an attorney acting
on behalf of the inquest.
The full inquest, led by Judge Robert Owen, is expected to
start on May 1, he said.
The lawyer for Litvinenko's widow, Marina, told the
pre-inquest hearing the victim had been working for Britain's
Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, for a number of
years.
Moscow has in the past denied any involvement in the
killing.