LONDON, July 18 Britain's energy network operator National Grid said it doubts that Russian plans to extend its Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipeline to Britain will materialise, citing infrastructure challenges and a weak gas demand outlook.

Russia plans to expand its existing Nord Stream pipeline that lands in Germany to Britain, Europe's largest gas consumer which Russia currently does not supply directly.

In its annual publication forecasting the long-term state of Britain's energy market National Grid did not include direct gas flows from Russia to Britain.

"There is a lot of uncertainty," said Peter Parsons, National Grid's Energy Supply Manager, when asked about the project and added that there was already a considerable amount of gas import capacity available in Britain.

At the same time, gas demand forecasts for Britain show the need for gas will fall in coming decades, giving less incentive for new supplies to reach the UK market, Parsons said at the launch event of National Grid's forecast report.

The operator predicts UK gas demand to decline regardless of whether Britain manages to increase its green energy share or not, with total volumes forecast to fall below 800 terawatt-hours after 2035 in its slow progress scenario.

Improved energy efficiency in housing and electrification of heating systems that currently use gas are the main drivers for this forecast.