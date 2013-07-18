LONDON, July 18 Britain's energy network
operator National Grid said it doubts that Russian plans
to extend its Baltic Sea Nord Stream pipeline to Britain will
materialise, citing infrastructure challenges and a weak gas
demand outlook.
Russia plans to expand its existing Nord Stream pipeline
that lands in Germany to Britain, Europe's largest gas consumer
which Russia currently does not supply directly.
In its annual publication forecasting the long-term state of
Britain's energy market National Grid did not include direct gas
flows from Russia to Britain.
"There is a lot of uncertainty," said Peter Parsons,
National Grid's Energy Supply Manager, when asked about the
project and added that there was already a considerable amount
of gas import capacity available in Britain.
At the same time, gas demand forecasts for Britain show the
need for gas will fall in coming decades, giving less incentive
for new supplies to reach the UK market, Parsons said at the
launch event of National Grid's forecast report.
The operator predicts UK gas demand to decline regardless of
whether Britain manages to increase its green energy share or
not, with total volumes forecast to fall below 800
terawatt-hours after 2035 in its slow progress scenario.
Improved energy efficiency in housing and electrification of
heating systems that currently use gas are the main drivers for
this forecast.