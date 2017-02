LONDON Aug 31 Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich won a court battle on Friday against Boris Berezovsky, a former business partner who had sued him for billions of dollars over claims he was intimidated into selling prize assets at a knockdown price.

"I dismiss Mr Berezovsky's claim in relation to both Sibneft and RUSAL," Judge Elizabeth Gloster told the courtroom.

Berezovsky, in a grey suit and white shirt with no tie, sat expressionless as the ruling was delivered.