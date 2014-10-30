LONDON Oct 30 RT, a Kremlin-funded broadcaster
lauded by President Vladimir Putin, launched a TV news channel
in Britain on Thursday, promising to challenge "dominant power
structures" and scrutinise the UK government.
Seeking to extend Russia's soft power in a close U.S. ally,
the channel said it would broadcast dedicated news and analysis
about Britain examining the government's domestic and foreign
policy from a different perspective.
"We'll aim to bring some truly informed debate on a tired UK
television news scene dominated by corporate and vested
interests," Afshin Rattansi, one of the new channel's
presenters, said in a pre-launch statement.
"Slicing through the rampant corruption that stalks through
public and private sector alike, RT UK will do what statutory
regulators are supposed to do - hold power to account."
Putin last year described RT, formerly known as Russia
Today, as a project to break what he called the Anglo-Saxon
monopoly on "global information streams", saying it reflected
his government's thinking on events in Russia and abroad.
Its expansion in Britain comes at a time when the Kremlin is
moving to clamp down on foreign-owned media companies in Russia,
a drive critics say is aimed at reinforcing the dominance of
media which in controls.
RT was hit by two recent high-profile resignations. In March
one of its U.S. news anchors, Liz Wahl, resigned live on air,
saying she could not be part of a network that "whitewashes the
actions of Putin." RT accused her of "a self-promotional stunt".
In July, Sara Firth, an RT journalist based in Britain, quit
the channel complaining about what she said was "disrespect for
the facts". RT said she and the channel appeared to have
different definitions of the truth.
The channel will be available to 90 percent of households
via Freeview, a digital terrestrial TV service, RT said.
It has a similar channel dedicated to the United States and
its international English-language content was already available
in Britain. The new British channel will broadcast tailor-made
content for a UK audience, initially for five hours a day.
Its Twitter feed on Thursday promoted a news story saying
sales of biohazard suits in Britain were "soaring" because of
panic about Ebola. There have been no confirmed cases of Ebola
in Britain.
Ofcom, Britain's broadcast regulator, is investigating a
number of complaints against RT's international arm for
purported bias in reporting the Ukraine crisis and for
broadcasting graphic footage of an Islamic State militant
committing murder.
Polly Boiko, an RT correspondent, said in the same
pre-launch statement that she viewed the new channel's launch as
an opportunity to prove the channel's critics wrong.
"So much is made of how RT is funded. It's been cast as the
Big Bad Wolf of the news media landscape," she said. "I think
many of us ... see the launch of RT UK as an opportunity to
shake off the accusations levelled at the channel."
