By Natalie Huet and Jenny Clover
LONDON/KIGALI, Nov 30 Britain said on Friday it
was withholding 21 million pounds ($34 million) of aid which was
about to be paid to Rwanda because of "credible" reports the
government in Kigali is supporting rebels in neighbouring
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Britain, one of Rwanda's largest donors, is the latest
Western ally to freeze aid after a United Nations report said
Rwanda was behind an eight-month-old rebellion responsible for
the worst fighting in eastern Congo for years.
The Kigali government said it was disappointed with the move
and that blaming Rwanda for the latest bout of violence in the
region might suit short-term political gains but would not end
the conflict.
"This action harms Rwanda and does nothing to help the DRC,"
Rwanda's foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo said.
The U.N. report accused Rwanda of coordinating the creation
of the rebel movement as well as military operations - charges
Rwanda has denied.
However, British International Development Secretary Justine
Greening said Rwanda had breached the principles underpinning
their bilateral aid relationship. She said the 21 million pounds
of support due in December for the government's general budget
would not be paid.
"The government has already set out its concerns over
credible and compelling reports of Rwandan involvement with M23
in DRC," Greening said.
The M23 rebellion poses the biggest threat to Congolese
President Joseph Kabila's leadership in years and threatens to
develop into all-out war after the rebels seized the eastern
city of Goma 10 days ago.
M23 commanders said this week they would vacate North Kivu's
provincial capital. On Friday, however, the reluctance of some
rank and file fighters to withdraw from the border city was
complicating a deal brokered with regional governments.
BUDGET SUPPORT
Britain had already frozen budget support to Rwanda in July,
after a U.N. interim report accused officials in Rwanda of
backing M23.
The findings prompted other Western partners, including the
European Union and the United States, to suspend aid to Rwanda,
which relies on such support for about 40 percent of its budget.
However, Britain's former international development
secretary Andrew Mitchell unblocked part of the cash in
September, praising the Rwandan state for what he said were its
constructive efforts to solve the conflict.
Britain is the biggest bilateral donor to Rwanda's general
budget, and is the country's second largest bilateral donor of
aid overall after the United States.
Britain's Department for International Development (DFID)
planned to spend 75 million pounds this financial year on total
bilateral aid to Rwanda and is now looking at alternatives to
general budget support, for instance aid provided through
sector-specific programmes or NGOs.
"Justine Greening will look at the issue of general budget
support in the light of progress made by the Government of
Rwanda on the partnership principles. She will consider options
on how the UK can continue to help protect the poorest in
Rwanda," a DFID spokesman said.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Greg Mahlich)