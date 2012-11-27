LONDON Nov 27 RWE npower reduced output at its Tilbury biomass plant in Britain on Tuesday as rain prevented fuel from being offloaded from a cargo ship, a spokeswoman said.

Capacity at two of the plant's three 250 megawatt (MW) units were reduced to 100 MW and 60 MW respectively, while the third unit has been out of service for maintenance.

"We're reducing load because we're struggling to get the pellets in but hopefully we'll have that resolved," the spokeswoman said, adding that the units are all expected to restart later on Tuesday.

Parts of Britain have been hit by severe flooding in recent days and heavy rain also made it difficult to transport biomass wood pellets onto the Tilbury site in Essex.

Pellets, which are burnt in biomass incinerators to produce electricity, need to stay dry as water destroys them.

The 750-MW Tilbury plant was hit by a fire shortly after it opened at the start of this year and production was shut down until the summer.

RWE npower converted an old coal-fired power plant on the site into a biomass plant and has submitted an application to extend the station's operational lifetime beyond its closure date at the end of 2015.