LONDON Nov 27 RWE npower reduced
output at its Tilbury biomass plant in Britain on Tuesday as
rain prevented fuel from being offloaded from a cargo ship, a
spokeswoman said.
Capacity at two of the plant's three 250 megawatt (MW) units
were reduced to 100 MW and 60 MW respectively, while the third
unit has been out of service for maintenance.
"We're reducing load because we're struggling to get the
pellets in but hopefully we'll have that resolved," the
spokeswoman said, adding that the units are all expected to
restart later on Tuesday.
Parts of Britain have been hit by severe flooding in recent
days and heavy rain also made it difficult to transport biomass
wood pellets onto the Tilbury site in Essex.
Pellets, which are burnt in biomass incinerators to produce
electricity, need to stay dry as water destroys them.
The 750-MW Tilbury plant was hit by a fire shortly after it
opened at the start of this year and production was shut down
until the summer.
RWE npower converted an old coal-fired power plant on the
site into a biomass plant and has submitted an application to
extend the station's operational lifetime beyond its closure
date at the end of 2015.