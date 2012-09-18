LONDON, Sept 18 The UK arm of German utility RWE
will close two large power plants at the end of March
2013, when they will run out of operating hours restricted under
EU environmental laws.
RWE joins rival British power plant operators in closing old
and polluting stations earlier than their imposed shut down date
as generators plan to utilitise the plants' remaining operating
hours this winter, when profits from running coal plants are
expected to remain high.
RWE npower said it plans to shut down its 2,000-megawatt
Didcot A coal-fired power plant and its 1,000-MW Fawley
oil-fired power station, both in the south of England, at the
end of the winter period in March.
The company said 270 jobs in total will be affected at the
plants.
"We will be working hard with all our people at these sites
throughout the coming months, to help identify new opportunities
within our business wherever possible," RWE npower said.
"These closures, driven by government policy, reflect the
changing shape of power generation in the UK with modern, low
carbon power generation replacing older, less efficient power
stations."
The EU's large combustion plant directive (LCPD) is forcing
high-polluting power plants to close by the end of 2015 or after
20,000 operating hours from January 2008 unless they fitted
greenhouse gas reducing equipment.
German utility E.ON also announced the early
closures of its 1,940-MW Kingsnorth coal plant scheduled for
March 2013 and its 1,380-MW Isle of Grain oil-fired plant in
December 2012.
Scottish Power's Cockenzie coal plant will also
close its doors at the end of March 2013.