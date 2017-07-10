FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Court ruling on UK arms sales to Saudi shows export controls robust -PM May
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 10, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 19 hours ago

Court ruling on UK arms sales to Saudi shows export controls robust -PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a decision by London's High Court on Monday to reject a bid to halt billions of pounds of arms sales to Saudi Arabia by campaigners who claimed they were being used in violation of international law.

The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) had sought an order to block export licences for British-made bombs, fighter jets and other munitions which it said the Saudi-led Arab coalition was using in a campaign against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's civil war. "I welcome the High Court judgment today ... it shows that we do in this country operate one of the most robust export control regimes in the world," she told parliament when asked about the ruling. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.