LONDON Nov 1 British police arrested comedian
Freddie Starr on Thursday as part of an investigation triggered
by allegations that late BBC presenter Jimmy Savile sexually
abused children, media reported.
Police said in a statement they had arrested a man in his
60s on suspicion of sexual offences. The man was identified by
Sky News and ITV News as Starr, who earlier had offered to talk
to police.
The allegations of abuse have shaken Britain's state-funded
broadcaster and shocked fans of Savile who was as famous for his
charity work as he was for his eccentric TV style. Police have
described Savile, who died last year, as one of Britain's most
prolific sex offenders with hundreds of victims now coming
forward.