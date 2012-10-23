LONDON Oct 23 The director general of the BBC
said on Tuesday allegations of sexual abuse carried out by one
of the publicly funded broadcaster's former stars represented a
very grave matter that had an impact on its reputation.
"This is a gravely serious matter and one cannot look back
at it with anything other than horror," George Entwistle told
lawmakers on parliament's Culture and Media Committee.
"There is no question that what Jimmy Savile did and the way
the BBC behaved in the years, the culture and practices of the
BBC seemed to allow Jimmy Savile to do what he did will raise
questions of trust for us and reputation for us."
Police are investigating allegations that Savile, once one
of Britain's most celebrated TV stars who died last year, abused
women, including girls as young as 12, over a six-decade period,
with some of the attacks taking place on BBC premises.