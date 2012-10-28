LONDON Oct 28 British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of sexual offences as part of their investigation into allegations of child sex abuse by the late BBC presenter Jimmy Savile.

A police statement did not name the man, the first known to be arrested since the scandal broke weeks ago. But the BBC and other reports said the man picked up from his London home was former pop star Gary Glitter, who was popular in the 1970s.