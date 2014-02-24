* Ex-BBC star Savile abused hundreds over six decades
* Victims taking legal action against Savile trust
* Report finds victims were ignored or dismissed
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 24 Victims of Jimmy Savile, the
former BBC TV presenter who after his death was unmasked as one
of Britain's most prolific sex offenders, said they were ignored
or laughed at when they tried to report that he had abused them,
a report said on Monday.
Last year, police said Savile, one of the country's
best-known celebrities in the 1970s and 1980s, had sexually
abused hundreds of victims, mainly youngsters, at hospitals and
at BBC premises over six decades until his death aged 84 in
2011.
A report by the charity, the National Society for the
Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), found many of those
Savile had targeted said the authorities had dismissed their
claims at the time of the abuse while others stayed silent
because they feared they would not be believed.
The findings were released as lawyers representing 147 of
his victims began action at London's High Court on Monday to win
compensation from charitable trust set up in Savile's name after
his death.
"They (the victims) were ignored, dismissed, not believed,
laughed at and astonishingly told in some cases they should feel
lucky he had paid them attention," said Peter Watt, the NPSCC's
director of national services.
"Half a century on, the world finally discovered just how
dreadful his crimes were - something these men and women had
known all that time but felt powerless to do anything about."
Detectives say Savile, a one-time professional wrestler who
became famous as a pioneering DJ in the 1960s, used his fame as
a TV presenter and dedicated charity fundraiser to gain access
to children.
Numerous reports have since been commissioned into how the
eccentric Savile, famed for his long blonde hair, and penchant
for garish outfits and flashy jewellery, was able to get away
with his crimes.
Last March a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of
Constabulary (HMIC), the body which monitors the police, said it
was seriously concerned about mistakes made by police forces,
while an inquiry in 2012 cleared BBC bosses of covering up
allegations against Savile but said it had missed warnings.
A lengthier analysis into BBC failings is due later this
year.
Monday's NSPCC report, commissioned by the HMIC, was based
on revelations from 26 victims, aged between eight and 26 when
they were assaulted, who detailed the lasting impact of their
abuse, with some turning to drink and drugs, and others
disclosing mental health illnesses or contemplating suicide.
Other ageing celebrities are now facing criminal action from
a police investigation launched in the wake of the Savile
revelations.
On Monday, prosecutors said one of them, Dave Lee Travis, a
high-profile radio DJ from the 1970s and 1980s, would face a
re-trial on two sex abuse charges.
Travis, who counted Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi among his
fans in his heyday, was cleared of 12 other offences earlier
this month but a jury had been unable to reach a verdict on one
charge of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
