LONDON Aug 29 Australian entertainer Rolf
Harris was charged with 13 child sex offences on Thursday, the
latest in a series of high-profile celebrities from the 1970 and
1980s to be accused by a massive police investigation into child
abuse.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Harris, 83,
would be charged with 9 counts of indecent assault related to
two girls aged 14 and 15 in the 1980s and four offences of
making indecent images of a child last year.
Alison Saunders, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London, said
the charges were part of a police investigation codenamed
Operation Yewtree that was sparked by a major inquiry into the
late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.
"We have determined that there is sufficient evidence for a
realistic prospect of conviction and that a prosecution is in
the public interest," Saunders said in a statement
Harris will appear in court in London on Sept. 23.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)