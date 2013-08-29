LONDON Aug 29 Australian entertainer Rolf Harris was charged with 13 child sex offences on Thursday, the latest in a series of high-profile celebrities from the 1970 and 1980s to be accused by a massive police investigation into child abuse.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Harris, 83, would be charged with 9 counts of indecent assault related to two girls aged 14 and 15 in the 1980s and four offences of making indecent images of a child last year.

Alison Saunders, chief crown prosecutor for CPS London, said the charges were part of a police investigation codenamed Operation Yewtree that was sparked by a major inquiry into the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile.

"We have determined that there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction and that a prosecution is in the public interest," Saunders said in a statement

Harris will appear in court in London on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Stephen Addison)