By Luisa Porritt
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 Billionaire Canadian
philanthropist John McCall MacBain has donated 75 million pounds
($120 million) to help expand Oxford University's prestigious
Rhodes scholarship programme to elite students from China,
Russia and Brazil.
The century-old postgraduate award boasts a list of world
leaders among its scholars including former U.S. President Bill
Clinton, six Commonwealth prime ministers including Australia's
newly appointed Tony Abbott, three Nobel Prize laureates and 18
Pulitzer Prize winners.
But the scholarship, set up in 1903 by the will of Cecil
John Rhodes - founder of the southern African territory of
Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe - currently funds 83 selected students a
year only from Commonwealth nations, the United States and
Germany.
MacBain, who sold his advertising company Trader Classified
Media for what Canadian media reports said was more than $2
billion in 2006, was himself a Rhodes scholar and said attending
Oxford University was a highlight of his life.
He said he wanted to expand the scholarship programme which
has helped develop future leaders for over a century.
"I believe that, if he were alive today, Cecil Rhodes would
want to help find the leaders of the future in countries such as
China, Japan, Brazil and Russia," MacBain said in an email to
Reuters.
"With this endowment, it is hoped that the Rhodes Trust will
be able to do just that in the decade to come."
The donation, the largest since the programme was founded,
was announced as Oxford University celebrated the 110th
anniversary of the scholarship.
"With the world facing ever-increasing challenges, the need
to help develop leadership skills is more important than ever,"
MacBain said in a speech at the university.
British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed the
announcement.
"It is great news for the UK and our world class, higher
education system that such a prestigious programme looks set to
be secured for the long term," Cameron said in a statement.
MacBain started building his fortune aged 29 in 1987 when he
bought three small classified ad publications in Montreal,
including one for buying and selling cars.
The business grew to over 350 print titles and 50 Internet
sites in 20 other countries before he sold it in 2006 and turned
his attention to philanthropy with the founding of the McCall
MacBain Foundation.
Since 2007 the McCall MacBain Foundation has donated more
than 100 million pounds to education, health and environmental
causes in Canada, Europe, and sub-Saharan Africa.