By Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland
MANCHESTER/CAMBRIDGE, England, April 29 It's
mega strong, ultra light and super stretchy, and if things work
out, a wonder material discovered in Britain could change many
aspects of human existence - starting with people's sex lives.
Safer and sensually superior condoms may not have been the
first thing on the minds of the Nobel-winning team at the
University of Manchester that isolated graphene a decade ago,
but they may be an early eye-catching use of the new
one-atom-thick material.
Billed as potentially the most important discovery of this
century, graphene - the thinnest material on earth and 200 times
stronger than steel - is also exciting researchers around the
world exploring its use in everything from electronics to
nanotech drug delivery.
For British science, among the biggest questions is whether
graphene's home nation can spin its breakthrough into real
monetary gain, or whether - as a Thomson Reuters patent analysis
suggests - global big hitters will nip in and grab the market.
The question could not be more timely, as a potential $100
billion bid by U.S. drugs giant Pfizer for its smaller
British rival AstraZeneca threatens to upend another
long-standing area of British scientific expertise -
pharmaceuticals.
A new government-backed $100 million National Graphene
Institute opens next year in Manchester aimed at putting Britain
at the heart of a much hoped-for graphene revolution.
GRAPHENE CITY
Its business director James Baker has a vision for
Manchester to become "graphene city" - a Silicon Valley-style
hub that will become the place to be for everyone and anyone
working in the wonder stuff.
"If you get this right, the ecosystem of graphene city could
inspire a whole industry, with start-ups clustering around the
supply chain and knowledge base," he said in an interview.
"Manchester is not unique in terms of graphene research, but
if we start to create this cluster, it could become unique."
Yet a Thomson Reuters analysis of worldwide patent filings
shows graphene's birthplace is already falling behind, with
China and the United States leading the pack when it comes to
finding ways to exploit this previously unknown form of carbon.
The organisation with the most patent filings is South
Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics
, eyeing graphene's potential in flexible touchscreen
displays and other areas.
The story shows the problems facing a mid-sized economy like
Britain, with a limited industrial base, striving to monetise
its science in an increasingly globalised world.
Britain's $2.5 trillion economy may still retain a leading
position in certain high-tech fields like aerospace and
pharmaceuticals but the competition is intense and cross-border
corporate deals can change the landscape overnight.
Pfizer's plans to swallow AstraZeneca have sent shockwaves
through the life sciences sector, which with GlaxoSmithKline
at its helm has been a rare success story for the
British manufacturing industry.
PHARMA SHOCKWAVES
Melanie Lee, a former drug industry research head who now
leads the Think10 consultancy, said the damaging R&D cutbacks
from such a deal would be a "nail in the coffin" for a sector
that is vital for nurturing young biotechnology firms.
The vulnerability of even an established industry like
pharmaceuticals highlights the challenges facing Baker's
dreamed-of graphene city.
"I'm confident because I'm a 'glass half full' person, but
it's not an easy sell," he told Reuters. "We need some big
British companies to be prepared to back the vision with some
serious engagement, resources and funding."
Britain has been here before. Forty years ago, two
researchers at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge,
England, discovered a way to produce highly specific antibodies
- the foot soldiers of the immune system - in a test tube.
Cesar Milstein and Georges Koehler thought their process
might one day have a commercial application but the government
department backing them did not seek a patent when their work on
monoclonal antibodies was published in 1975.
Today, the world is awash with monoclonal antibody patents
and six of the 10 top-selling medicines in the world are made
from them - but none are sold by British firms.
British scientists also did much of the work that led to
liquid crystal displays, used in flat-screen computers and
televisions, as well as studying the potential of carbon fibre.
In these cases, too, it was foreign companies that profited.
And with penicillin, one of the greatest medical discoveries
of the last century - by Alexander Fleming in Britain in 1928 -
it was scientists working for Pfizer who developed a deep-tank
fermentation method that enabled mass production of the drug for
use in World War Two.
"Time after time, Britain has led the way in scientific
research - only to see the commercial benefits accrue overseas,"
finance minister George Osborne told a gathering of scientists
in Cambridge last week.
"For decades we have done too little to turn British
ingenuity into commercial success."
MANUFACTURING BASE?
Like a modern-day alchemist, seeking to turn basic science
into commercial gold, he is convinced things can be made to work
better in future, given guaranteed state science funding and
fresh incentives for entrepreneurs and venture capital.
And independent experts believe things are improving, with
more universities now actively promoting technology start-ups
and science hubs emerging around world-class academic centres in
London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester.
"The culture here used to be that universities produced pure
knowledge and then simply threw it out of the window for the
rest of world to do whatever it liked with," said Erkko Autio,
professor of technology venturing and entrepreneurship at
Imperial College London Business School.
"The UK is improving but to be successful in translating
scientific advances into businesses you need to have a
compatible industrial base and over the past few decades we have
seen the erosion of that manufacturing base."
Certainly, the country has a scientific record to be proud
of, with three of the world's top universities in Oxford,
Cambridge and Imperial College London, as well as a run rate of
at least one Nobel prize a year since 2009.
Yet the country files fewer patents each year than the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, China and South Korea,
and even in its chosen field of graphene it comes in seventh
place.
In the labs at the University of Manchester, Aravind
Vijayaraghavan, who leads graphene research here, says his team
is bent on making the kind of fundamental breakthroughs that
will convince big British business to back the wonder material.
Graphene could be used for everything from flexible foldable
mobile phones and tablet computers, to ultra-light aircraft
wings, to life-saving water filtration systems, to targeted
cancer therapies.
When it comes to the condom, he explains, the market would
be relatively small, but it could be a great showcase for some
of graphene's best qualities.
The idea is that the next-generation contraceptive would be
made from a composite material "tailored to enhance the natural
sensation during intercourse", he said, combining the strength
of graphene with the elasticity of latex.
"We want to produce a new material which can be thinner,
stronger, more stretchy, safer and - perhaps most importantly -
more pleasurable."
(Editing by Anna Willard)