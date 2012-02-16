* Cameron makes case against a Scottish breakaway
* Leaders fail to thrash out differences on referendum
* Cameron offers more devolution if Scots reject
independence
By Matt Falloon
EDINBURGH, Feb 16 British Prime Minister
David Cameron delivered an impassioned plea to the Scots on
Thursday in defence of the United Kingdom, enticing Scotland to
reject independence with an offer to devolve more power to
Edinburgh.
Scotland's nationalist government, which already controls
some spending from its own parliament in Edinburgh, wants to
hold a referendum in late 2014 on full independence that could
spell an end to a 300-year-old union with England.
Cameron took his case for keeping the United Kingdom
together to Scotland's picturesque capital, arguing in a speech
laced with sentimental historical references that Scotland was
better off as part of the union.
"The union helps to make Scotland stronger, safer, richer
and fairer," he told business leaders, speaking against a
backdrop dominated by Edinburgh's stunning castle, perched on a
craggy volcano and sporting both the Union Jack and Scottish
colours.
"Of course, Scotland could govern itself. So could England,
but we do it so much better together," he said.
He warned Scotland would face an uncertain economic future
alone - a contentious argument favoured by London's politicians
who are keen to protect the union.
Cameron met Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond, leader
of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, to thrash out
the timing and form of the referendum, but little was agreed.
Both men refused to budge on whether voters should be given
Cameron's preference of just one straight question on
independence or Salmond's desire for a second option of further
devolution of powers from London.
Salmond, a tenacious political operator, appeared to have
won a tactical advantage by hosting Cameron on his home ground
while Cameron had to make the long journey from London.
As Salmond shook hands with Cameron, the event gave every
appearance of talks between the leaders of two independent
countries, but opinion polls suggest a big change of heart is
needed for Scots to vote in numbers to go it alone.
SCEPTICAL VOTERS
On a blustery, bright winter's day in Edinburgh's winding
cobbled streets, city workers and shoppers were largely
sceptical about the nationalists' cause.
"A few of my friends support Scotland becoming independent
but I think that is just to show their patriotism," said Dan
McCormack, a 26-year-old customer services assistant at the Bank
of Scotland, arguing that the SNP needed to do a lot more to
convince voters of the economic viability of independence.
"I think independence would be wrong because the Scottish
economy wouldn't survive on its own."
Cameron dangled the carrot that, if Scots rejected
independence, he would look at what further powers could be
devolved from London to Edinburgh, without giving any details.
That effort to outflank Salmond received a stinging rebuttal
from the nationalist leader, who said Conservative governments
had misled Scotland in the past with promises of greater powers.
"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me," he
told reporters after the meeting. "I don't think Scotland will
be fooled twice.
"If it's on the table, I think the people of Scotland would
want to see what it is. Where's the detail? Where's the beef?"
Analysts saw the meeting as little more than jostling for
position, given that there is still much time left to run before
either the "yes" or "no" campaigns really get going.
"Neither will give much credence to what the other says,
both see themselves involved in this rather complex game, a bit
like a chess game," said Eric Shaw, senior lecturer in politics
at Stirling University.
Nonetheless, Cameron's trip to Edinburgh to speak personally
to the Scots, who have no great love for him or his politics, is
a strong sign of how concerned London is about the referendum.
The government will hope the offer of a further devolution
of powers to Scotland could convince swing voters of the merits
of staying in the union.
Scotland already has its own legal system and devolved
responsibility for domestic matters such as health, education
and emergency services.
Polls suggest between 30 and 40 percent of Scots support
independence. The SNP hopes it can increase that by 2014, when
national pride may be boosted by the 700th anniversary of the
Battle of Bannockburn, a famous victory over the English.
About 40 demonstrators against government spending cuts sat
down outside St. Andrew's House, where Cameron and Salmond were
meeting, to protest, chanting "Cameron isn't welcome here" and
forcing Cameron to enter the building through a rear entrance.
Cameron wants the referendum held earlier than 2014 to avoid
what he says is damaging uncertainty for the Scottish economy.
All major British parties want to keep the union intact, but
Cameron faces a dilemma over how to handle the pro-union
campaign because his Conservative Party is unpopular north of
the border, where it has just one member of parliament.
Some battle lines have already been drawn, with the SNP
demanding 90 percent of Britain's North Sea oil revenues for
Scotland while also arguing that the Bank of England should
rescue distressed banks in an independent Scotland.
British taxpayers stumped up billions to save the Royal Bank
of Scotland from collapse during the 2008 crisis.
An independent Scotland would have to choose whether to keep
using the British pound while having no influence on British
monetary policy or to seek to join the euro.
