* Support for Scottish breakaway stronger in England-polls
* Opponents of independence lead in Scotland
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Jan 15 British Prime Minister
David Cameron offered on Sunday to hold talks with Scottish
leader Alex Salmond to thrash out their differences over
arrangements for a referendum on Scottish independence that
could lead to a breakup of the United Kingdom.
His offer followed a day of manoeuvring between the British
government and Salmond's devolved Scottish administration as
both sides competed for the high ground in an increasingly
acrimonious debate over the future of the 300-year-old union
between Scotland and England.
Salmond said this week he wanted to hold a referendum in
late 2014 on breaking away from the rest of Britain, while
Cameron has said it should be held sooner rather than later to
dispel uncertainty he says is damaging the Scottish economy.
Cameron and all the main British parties want to keep the
United Kingdom intact while Salmond's Scottish National Party
(SNP) campaigns for Scottish independence.
"The prime minister has made it clear he is happy to meet
Alex Salmond and arrangements for that will be made in the
coming days," a spokeswoman for Cameron said, saying no date had
been set for the meeting.
Two opinion polls published on Sunday showed support for
Scottish independence is stronger among English voters than it
is among Scots.
The polls may reflect a view in some parts of Britain that
Scotland gains financially from the current UK set-up, which
gives its devolved parliament power over issues like health and
education, funded by a grant from British government coffers.
The SNP says that view does not take account of North Sea
oil revenues, which flow to the Treasury in London. An
independent Scotland could lay claim to a large part of those
revenues.
Both polls found Scottish opponents of independence leading
supporters, although their lead in one poll was slim.
The SNP won a majority in Scottish elections last year,
putting Salmond in a strong position to push for a referendum.
The British government intervened last week, saying the
Scottish government could not legally hold a referendum but
offered to allow one under certain conditions.
DISPUTE
London supports a referendum with a straight yes or no
question on independence while Salmond is open to having a
second question on the ballot, offering Scottish voters a
greater degree of devolution from London.
Salmond objects to interference in Scottish affairs by a
British government led by Conservatives, who are unpopular north
of the border.
Michael Moore, the British minister responsible for
Scotland, earlier proposed a meeting with Salmond this Thursday
to thrash out details of how the referendum should be held.
The SNP reacted coolly, saying Salmond wanted talks with
Cameron. While agreeing to talks, Cameron believed Salmond
should also meet Moore on Thursday, Cameron's spokeswoman said.
A poll by ICM Research published in the Sunday Telegraph
found 43 percent of voters in England approved of Scotland
becoming independent while 32 percent disapproved.
That contrasted with the poll's finding in Scotland, where
40 percent approved and 43 percent disapproved, it said.
ICM polled 1,734 adults in England and 501 adults in
Scotland last week.
A second poll, by Survation for the Mail on Sunday, found 26
percent of Scottish voters believed Scotland should quit the
United Kingdom with 46 percent opposed and 28 percent undecided.
Among English and Welsh voters, 29 percent backed Scottish
independence with 40 percent opposed and 31 percent undecided.
Survation interviewed 1,001 people in Scotland and 1,019 in
England and Wales last week.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Ben Harding)