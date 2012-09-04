By Ian MacKenzie
| EDINBURGH, Sept 4
EDINBURGH, Sept 4 Scotland will introduce a bill
within nine months on holding a referendum on independence,
First Minister Alex Salmond said on Tuesday, paving the way for
a vote that could result in the eventual breakup of Britain.
Salmond, aiming to end the 305-year-old union with England,
wants a vote on independence in the second half of 2014, though
he has yet to thrash out an agreement with the United Kingdom
government in London on how the question will be worded.
"Work will get under way in earnest on the Referendum Bill,
laying the groundwork for Scotland's most important decision in
300 years," Salmond, who leads the Scottish National Party, told
the opening session of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.
A Scottish vote for independence would undermine the
foundations of modern Britain which comprises England, Scotland
and Wales. Northern Ireland and Britain make up the United
Kingdom.
Salmond, a former economist with a penchant for clothes with
a traditional tartan pattern, said he expected to complete talks
on details of the referendum with UK Prime Minister David
Cameron within a few weeks.
He said the Referendum Bill - the first legislative step
towards a vote - would be introduced in the current
parliamentary year, which in Scotland ends in May or June.
It will say who is qualified to vote, and will spell out the
question or questions that Scots will be asked and deal with
procedural issues such as how the votes will be counted.
Salmond would like to include a third option to give
Scotland added powers in the event of a vote against
independence, but the UK government in London wants a straight
"yes" or "no" vote on independence.
A host of questions on everything from the UK nuclear
deterrent - its submarine fleet is based in Scotland - to
ownership of the estimated 20 billion barrels of recoverable oil
and gas reserves remaining below the UK part of the North Sea
remain unresolved.
Salmond, who is viewed with cautious respect in London, has
angered the Catholic Church with a plan to make Scotland the
first country in the United Kingdom to approve same-sex
marriages.
"Our Marriage and Civil Partnership Bill will enable same
sex couples to get married, and will allow civil partnerships to
be registered through a religious ceremony," Salmond said.
His party won a majority in Scottish elections last year and
under the devolved system of government, the Scottish parliament
has control over health, education and prisons. Scotland also
has its own legal system.
The bulk of its funding comes from a 30 billion pound grant
from the UK government, but Salmond has said an independent
Scotland would be entitled to the lion's share of North Sea oil
revenues.
The Scotland Act 1998 gives the Scottish parliament the
power to pass laws on a range of subjects and to raise or lower
the basic rate of income tax by up to 3 pence in the pound.
The UK government in London controls foreign policy and
defence, but Scotland has many of the trappings of an
independent nation - its own flag, sports teams, culture and a
history of achievements in science and literature.