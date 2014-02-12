* Scots to vote on independence on Sept. 18
* Nationalists say pound best option for independent state
* UK politicians to tell them they can't keep the currency
* UK government is stepping up campaign against a breakaway
By Andrew Osborn and Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON/KILMARNOCK, Feb 12 Britain's main
political parties will tell Scotland in coordinated statements
in coming days it cannot keep the pound if it votes for
independence, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Scottish nationalists accused British politicians of
bluffing and said they knew well any bid to withdraw the pound
from Scotland would damage English business. They said it would
mean Scotland would not shoulder any share of British debt.
The drive by the three main parties, the boldest attempt yet
by the British political establishment to scuttle Scottish
nationalists' independence bid, reflects a growing sense that
the issue of what currency a breakaway Scotland would use could
be decisive in swaying undecided voters.
Scots are due to vote on whether their oil-rich country of 5
million becomes independent on Sept. 18, with polls showing just
over one third favour independence. More assertive noises from
London may move some toying with the idea of independence to
caution but could also inflame some national feeling.
"I think telling Scotland what we can and cannot do from the
south could upset some people but I will still vote against
independence," said Sheila Lochhead, 65, a carer in the town of
Kilmarnock, one of the areas of highest unemployment in
Scotland.
George Osborne, Britain's Conservative finance minister,
will deliver the message in a speech on Thursday, taking aim at
one of the central policies of the pro-independence Scottish
National Party (SNP) which argues a currency union with the UK
would be the only viable option.
Danny Alexander, Osborne's deputy and a Liberal Democrat, is
expected to reinforce that message on Thursday. Ed Balls, the
opposition Labour party's spokesman on financial affairs, is
expected to say the same separately at an unspecified date.
The coordinated move leaves the SNP without an immediate
plan B since it has built its case for independence around being
able to share the pound and has not disclosed a fallback
scenario. An independent Scotland would need to apply to join
the European Union before it could ask to join the euro, and the
SNP has so far shown no enthusiasm for the single currency.
Joining the euro or creating a new currency are seen as more
expensive and potentially riskier alternatives.
The currency issue goes to the heart of what has become an
increasingly fractious debate as Scots say the economy is the
single most important issue for them when it comes to choosing
whether to end their 307-year-old union with England.
"It's safe to say there's going to be movement on the
currency issue," one person familiar with British government
thinking told Reuters. Another source said the government would
spell out its policy on the pound in clear and concrete terms.
A spokesman for the UK Treasury said he said he was unable
to immediately comment on the matter.
'BULLYING TACTICS'
Scottish nationalists argue that Scotland's development has
been stunted by a British economy focused too strongly on
London, and that an independent Scotland could flourish drawing
on energy resources and technological enterprise.
The SNP said in a statement that the British government had
lost the argument against independence and was therefore
resorting to bullying tactics in panic.
It said it thought the shift in position on the pound was a
bluff and said it might not take on any share of UK debt in the
event of independence if it wasn't allowed to use the pound,
something it has said before.
"Osborne's position is ... a bluff," said Nicola Sturgeon,
Scotland's SNP Deputy First Minister.
"It would cost their own businesses hundreds of millions of
pounds a year," she said. "It would blow a massive hole in their
balance of payments and it would leave them having to pick up
the entirety of UK debt."
Sturgeon suggested Britain would be powerless to stop an
independent Scotland using the pound.
"We have set out a reasonable case that we should continue
to use our pound because it is ours as much as it is anybody
else's," she said. "Neither George Osborne nor anyone else can
stop Scotland using the pound."
Analysts say an independent Scotland would not need to ask
London for permission to use the pound but would then have the
status of a country like Ecuador which uses the U.S. dollar but
has no say over Washington's monetary policy.
Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group
and other major financial institutions based in
Edinburgh, have begun contingency planning in case of
independence, Reuters reported on Friday.
Industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday a key part of that
planning is what they will do in the event of a currency union
not being agreed. RBS, Lloyds and Standard Life
declined to comment.
Osborne has previously said it would be highly unlikely that
the UK would be willing to let Scotland keep the pound, while
Bank of England chief Mark Carney has said Scotland would have
to surrender some sovereignty in the event of independence and a
currency union.
Cameron said last week a Scottish vote for independence
would undermine Britain's global clout and imperil its financial
and political stability.